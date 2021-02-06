Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $3.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00243960 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,951,722 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.