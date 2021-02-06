Algorand Price Tops $0.77 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $987.66 million and approximately $457.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00241297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.84 or 0.01760159 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,416,567 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

