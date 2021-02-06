Algorand Trading 20.5% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $399.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00244553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $847.47 or 0.02190511 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,089,049 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

