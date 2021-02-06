Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 257.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,088,000 after acquiring an additional 554,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.37. The stock has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

