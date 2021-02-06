Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 513,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.