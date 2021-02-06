Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,121,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $718.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

