Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 172.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

