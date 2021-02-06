ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Cap of $46,117.84

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $46,117.84 and approximately $339.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.01126431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06514112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

