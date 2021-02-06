All Sports (SOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $134,247.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $4.97 million and $134,247.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.01210225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.75 or 0.06437179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

