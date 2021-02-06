Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,652,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

