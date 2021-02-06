Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Shares Down 4.2%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) shares traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market cap of C$847,320.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Get Alliance Mining alerts:

In other Alliance Mining news, Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,860 shares in the company, valued at C$87,955.20.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.