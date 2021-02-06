Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.72

Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.72 and traded as high as $88.00. Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 341,810 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £469.20 million and a PE ratio of 41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

