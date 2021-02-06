AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,702.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. AllSafe has a market cap of $356,120.95 and $1,702.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.