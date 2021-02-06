Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $178.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

