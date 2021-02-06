Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

