Alpha Coin Reaches Market Cap of $7,278.15 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $7,278.15 and $41.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,709.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.01159938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00474951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002636 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.