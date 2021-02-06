Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,848 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 33,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 317,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

