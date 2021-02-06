Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $2.50 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $436.06 million and $199.51 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00006205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00178083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00061730 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00074026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00224216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043343 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

