Alpha Omega Group Inc. Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,000. S&P Global comprises about 8.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $324.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

