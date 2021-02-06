Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,793.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,651.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.