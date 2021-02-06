Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 8.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,106.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,793.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,651.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

