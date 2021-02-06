Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

ALPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,516,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

