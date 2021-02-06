ALQO (XLQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. ALQO has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $90.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ALQO has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001401 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO (XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.