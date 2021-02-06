Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 204.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

