Altitude International (NASDAQ:ALTD) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Altitude International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) was down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 148,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 383,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Altitude International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTD)

Altitude International, Inc provides altitude training equipment. Its product line includes from personal at home use machines to integrated environmental rooms and chambers. It also issues ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude training protocols. The company operates primarily in the United States.

