Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

