Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Amalgamated Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

AMAL stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.40.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

