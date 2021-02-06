AMATEN Trading Up 128.5% Over Last Week (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 169.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One AMATEN token can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded up 128.5% against the dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $511,687.20 and $8,715.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00182555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00062729 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00078520 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00228154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045881 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

