Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,215,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $235,489,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
