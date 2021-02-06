Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,215,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $235,489,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,215.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,188.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,628 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

