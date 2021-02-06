Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $400,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $3,352.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,188.71.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
