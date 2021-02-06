Ambrosus Market Cap Hits $11.99 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00186564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00063687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.37 or 0.01173411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.71 or 0.06398534 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars.

