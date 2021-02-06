Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after buying an additional 309,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after buying an additional 298,632 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 159.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 295,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 181,303 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.01 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

