American Graphite Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. American Graphite Technologies shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 175,866 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGIN)

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

