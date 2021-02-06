American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AIG opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.