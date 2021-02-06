American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $72,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

