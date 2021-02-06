American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.68. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4,005 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
American Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:ARL)
American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
