American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.56 and traded as high as $9.68. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 4,005 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 609.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of American Realty Investors worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

