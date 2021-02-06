American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

