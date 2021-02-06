American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

