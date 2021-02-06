AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.00% of AmerisourceBergen worth $199,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $109.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

