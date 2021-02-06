AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 49,739 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,739 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Fastenal worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $164,137 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

