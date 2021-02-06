AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires Shares of 276,800 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 276,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,678.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,067,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 208,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,085,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,118,000 after acquiring an additional 186,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

