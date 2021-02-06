AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $334.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.