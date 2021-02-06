AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 3,334 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $28,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,980,000 after buying an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 475,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

