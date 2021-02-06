AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 3,660 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $276.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.