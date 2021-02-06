AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Shares of 148,594 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,594 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,833,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.09% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $155.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

