AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,423,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,657,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,056.65, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

