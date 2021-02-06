AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,333 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.11% of Cerner worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 119.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cerner by 209.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 286,805 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.06.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

