AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.