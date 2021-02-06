AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Welltower worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after buying an additional 355,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL opened at $64.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

