AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

NYSE SWK opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

